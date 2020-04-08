44-year-old woman tells police stranger jumped in her SUV when she pulled up to gas station

Lincoln police say a 22-year-old Lincoln man caused a disturbance outside a gas station just south of downtown Monday afternoon when he got in a stranger's car and tried to start it without keys.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when police got to the Casey's at 13th and E streets at about 4:15 p.m. Ashton McCauley still was in the 55-year-old woman's Dodge Durango and refused to get out.
He said McCauley appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was trying to start the vehicle despite not having the keys. Bonkiewicz said when officers ordered him to get out, he grabbed the steering while, started honking the horn and yelling "felony."
He said eventually two officers had to drag him out of the Durango. Bonkiewicz said, once outside it, McCauley continued to resist arrest but ultimately was taken into custody without injury to him or the officers.
Police cited him on suspicion of resisting arrest, failure to comply with officers, entering a motor vehicle without permission and theft of a bottle of water.
The 55-year-old woman told police when she pulled up to the gas station the stranger opened the back hatch of her Durango, got in and started drinking from her water bottle and throwing things around the vehicle.
Between Feb. 17 and March 29, the police department tracked a 99% increase in thefts from vehicles over the five-year average for that period, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said during the city's daily COVID-19 response briefing.
