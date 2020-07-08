44-year-old State Pen inmate being treated for medical condition dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oddie Granger, a 44-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died there Wednesday shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

In a news release, spokeswoman Laura Strimple said that while the cause of death has not been determined, Granger was being treated for a medical condition.

She said he started serving his sentence on May 9, 2019. Granger was convicted in Lancaster County of three felony DUI charges and sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will be convened to review the death.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

