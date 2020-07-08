You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
44-year-old State Pen inmate being treated for medical condition dies
View Comments
editor's pick

44-year-old State Pen inmate being treated for medical condition dies

{{featured_button_text}}

Oddie Granger, a 44-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died there Wednesday shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

In a news release, spokeswoman Laura Strimple said that while the cause of death has not been determined, Granger was being treated for a medical condition.

She said he started serving his sentence on May 9, 2019. Granger was convicted in Lancaster County of three felony DUI charges and sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will be convened to review the death.

Former York County public defender gets probation in attempted theft case
Ex-prison psychologist charged after allegedly being caught with letter from State Pen inmate
Search turns up half pound of meth at Lincoln residence with two children present, police say
Oddie Granger

Oddie Granger

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
5
0
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News