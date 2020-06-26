You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
44-year-old Lincoln man arrested on child sex assault allegation
View Comments
editor's pick

44-year-old Lincoln man arrested on child sex assault allegation

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 44-year-old Lincoln man Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a girl told police Monday that Sercy Robertson had sexually abused her multiple times over the course of three years, starting when she was 10.

Based on interviews with the victim, forensic evidence and an interview with Robertson, officers developed probable cause to arrest Robertson, Bonkiewicz said.

Rescue workers heard fighting and found victim of robbery, police say
Fist fight between Lincoln men escalated to fatal shooting in Omaha, authorities say
Lincoln mayor taps deputy public defender as next city attorney
Sercy Robertson

Sercy Robertson

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News