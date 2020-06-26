44-year-old Lincoln man arrested on child sex assault allegation

Police say they arrested a 44-year-old Lincoln man Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a girl told police Monday that Sercy Robertson had sexually abused her multiple times over the course of three years, starting when she was 10.
Based on interviews with the victim, forensic evidence and an interview with Robertson, officers developed probable cause to arrest Robertson, Bonkiewicz said.
