44-year-old Lincoln jail inmate dies

A 44-year-old inmate at the Lancaster County Jail died Thursday.

John Hillman was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to a news release. But they were unable to save him.

Hillman had been incarcerated since Tuesday night, when Lincoln police arrested him for trespassing.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, officers had been called to a home in the Hartley neighborhood about a suicidal man who was refusing to leave. When police got there and asked him if he was thinking about harming himself, he answered with incoherent statements and refused to answer.

They told him if he refused to leave, he would be arrested for trespassing.

A news release issued by the county didn't say how Hillman died.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.