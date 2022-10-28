 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

44-year-old Lincoln jail inmate dies

  • Updated
  • 0

A 44-year-old inmate at the Lancaster County Jail died Thursday.

John Hillman was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to a news release. But they were unable to save him.

Charles Herbster and Julie Slama agree to drop dueling lawsuits
One dead following rear-end collision in northeast Nebraska

Hillman had been incarcerated since Tuesday night, when Lincoln police arrested him for trespassing.

According to the affidavit for his arrest, officers had been called to a home in the Hartley neighborhood about a suicidal man who was refusing to leave. When police got there and asked him if he was thinking about harming himself, he answered with incoherent statements and refused to answer.

They told him if he refused to leave, he would be arrested for trespassing.

A news release issued by the county didn't say how Hillman died.

People are also reading…

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Partial closure of Antelope Valley Parkway will affect Saturday Husker traffic
Lancaster County sheriff unveils department's $350K armored vehicle
Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. outlines stance on North Korea after country fires two more missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News