44-year-old Lincoln jail inmate dies

A 44-year-old inmate at the Lancaster County Jail died Thursday.
John Hillman was found unresponsive in his cell. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to a news release. But they were unable to save him.
Hillman had been incarcerated since Tuesday night, when Lincoln police arrested him for trespassing.
According to the affidavit for his arrest, officers had been called to a home in the Hartley neighborhood about a suicidal man who was refusing to leave. When police got there and asked him if he was thinking about harming himself, he answered with incoherent statements and refused to answer.
They told him if he refused to leave, he would be arrested for trespassing.
A news release issued by the county didn't say how Hillman died.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Photos: Nebraska's new Reception and Treatment Center
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new dining area at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes 32 behavioral and mental health beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about new maximum-security prison beds during a tour of the facility Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A body scanner is seen at the public entrance of the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd leads a tour of the new prison on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project that includes 384 new prison beds is seen in this photo taken at the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of Reception and Treatment Center's expansion project includes 384 new beds seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at the Reception and Treatment Center seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes a "blind feed" food line.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A prison courtyard at Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A dining area at the Reception and Treatment Center seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The public entrance to the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A program room is part of a 384-bed expansion project at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Construction is ongoing at the Reception and Treatment Center in southwest Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes 384 new prison beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center is seen under construction on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Reception and Treatment Center has a mental health wing.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new kitchen is seen at the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about the center's new mental health wing.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project includes 384 new beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new mental health wing at the center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd leads a tour of Nebraska's new prison.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project that includes 384 new prison beds is seen in this photo taken at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project includes 384 new prison beds at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new structure includes an intake center where nearly every man admitted into the state's prison system will be processed before assigned to a long-term location.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A hospice bed at Reception and Treatment Center is seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An on-site dental office is part of the new Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A skilled nursing bed at Reception and Treatment Center is seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
A skilled nursing bed at Reception and Treatment Center is seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An X-ray machine at the new Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An admission cell at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
