44 booked into jail overnight in connection to Lincoln protests, most for failure to disperse

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon that started at 8 p.m. and ended 6 a.m. Monday. The Nebraska National Guard also helped law enforcement trying to enforce the curfew and keep Sunday's protest from devolving into the violence and vandalism that marred two previous nights.

During the curfew, only people who had to go to work, seek medical attention or support law enforcement were allowed on public streets or to gather in public spaces. Many businesses made the decision to close early Sunday evening.

Riots in Lincoln the previous two nights mirrored those around the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black and was handcuffed, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder in the death; the other officers have not been charged.

Wagner said at dark, after the curfew was in place in Lincoln, cars of people with hard hats on who brought water and gallons of milk started showing up "to do battle," preparing for a riot not a protest.