44 booked into jail overnight in connection to Lincoln protests, most for failure to disperse

Forty-four people were booked into the Lancaster County jail Sunday night or Monday morning in connection to the protests, most of them for failure to disperse.
One 33-year-old man was accused of attempted third-degree assault on an officer. A second was booked for possession of a controlled substance, in addition to failure to disperse.
Sunday was the third night in Lincoln where protesters faced off with law enforcement officers, who periodically used tear gas, bean bags and rubber bullets to try to disperse crowds.
"Obviously we had some activity here at the building this weekend," Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Monday morning.
Between all the law enforcement agencies involved, he said they made around 40 arrests. Jail records show 44, all but two for allegedly failing to disperse.
Wagner said one deputy had a cut to his knee and was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital, and eight to 10 windows were broken out on the east side of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., from projectiles or paint balls.
They're still working to determine a damage estimate.
"Molotov cocktails were obviously a concern. We worried about vandals breaching this building Saturday night when they did all the damage they did on Lincoln Mall," the sheriff said. "But for the actions of the officers and deputies and troopers we may have suffered a lot more damage to this building than we did."
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon that started at 8 p.m. and ended 6 a.m. Monday. The Nebraska National Guard also helped law enforcement trying to enforce the curfew and keep Sunday's protest from devolving into the violence and vandalism that marred two previous nights.
During the curfew, only people who had to go to work, seek medical attention or support law enforcement were allowed on public streets or to gather in public spaces. Many businesses made the decision to close early Sunday evening.
Riots in Lincoln the previous two nights mirrored those around the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black and was handcuffed, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder in the death; the other officers have not been charged.
Wagner said at dark, after the curfew was in place in Lincoln, cars of people with hard hats on who brought water and gallons of milk started showing up "to do battle," preparing for a riot not a protest.
"This was pretty unprecedented," he said. "I've been in law enforcement for 44 years and I've not seen this level of violence toward police officers or to our government facilities. It's concerning. I worry about the safety of our officers and deputies and troopers and National Guard members. I worry about the safety of the protesters."
Wagner said the big challenge here is to plan for Monday night and the rest of the week "to see what if anything as far as staffing needs overnight might require."
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 3:15 a.m. Monday police discovered a small fire under a police cruiser parked on the east side of the Northeast Police Substation near 48th and Huntington Avenue.
He said officers were able to drive the car away from the flames and put out the fire with an extinguisher.
The driver's side window also had been damaged from someone apparently trying to get in the cruiser before the fire was started with flammable liquid in a bottle set on fire.
It was one of three fires late Sunday or early Monday on the north side of town that police are investigating, Bonkiewicz said. The other two happened at Huntington Elementary School, 2900 N. 46th St., and Bethany Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.
He said shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday police found a small fire outside the school. An officer was able to stomp it out, then found a damaged window and a second fire, started in a classroom that caused damage to carpet. Damage is estimated at $3,000.
Around that same time, a passerby called 911 after spotting flames coming from a broken window at the library. Officers were able to quell the flames with a small extinguisher, Bonkiewicz said.
They are investigating to determine if the three fires were started by the same person or people or related to the protests.
Bonkiewicz said they are looking for video or images anyone might have of these or any violent or destructive behavior that occurred during the demonstrations since early Saturday morning.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.