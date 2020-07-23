You are the owner of this article.
43-year-old Lincoln woman accused of hitting woman with a hammer
Police say a 24-year-old Lincoln woman went to jail Wednesday for allegedly hitting a 43-year-old woman in the head with a hammer.

It happened near 19th and J streets just before 8 p.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called there about Kahdijah Green hitting a Pontiac G6 with a hammer but arrived to learn there had been a large altercation involving several people.

She said they believe Green had gone there, with a hammer, to retrieve her belongings from the car she owns with a 21-year-old man, but got there to find a group of his family members and started hitting the car with the hammer, breaking out the rear window and taillights.

It led to a physical altercation, where Green allegedly hit the 43-year-old woman, which led a 14-year-old boy to hit Green with a baseball bat, Spilker said. 

She said police arrested Green on suspicion of second-degree assault and referred the boy to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office. 

Kahdijah Green

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

