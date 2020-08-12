You are the owner of this article.
42-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit crossing 48th Street
42-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit crossing 48th Street

A 42-year-old Lincoln woman is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car Tuesday night while trying to cross Holdrege Street at 48th, police said.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz credited the quick work of the officer who found her lying in the street, unconscious and not breathing and started CPR, with saving her life.

He said at about 10:20 p.m. a 19-year-old Lincoln woman had been driving north on 48th Street with a green light when she suddenly saw the woman in the street. She said she braked as quickly as possible but still collided with the pedestrian, who had been trying to cross westbound against the light.

Police said they haven't yet identified a second pedestrian with her kept running. 

Bonkiewicz said there's no indication that the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and she wasn't ticketed.

