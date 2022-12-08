 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
42-year-old man gets more than 24 years in prison for selling meth in Omaha, Lincoln area

A 42-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Kenneth Blair III to 24 years and four months, plus five years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force in November 2021 received information that Blair was selling drugs in the area.

Working with a cooperating individual, they set up a controlled buy. On Nov. 11, 2021, Blair sold the cooperating individual about 2 pounds of methamphetamine in Omaha.

A week later, on Nov. 18, officers executed a search warrant at his home and found 5 pounds of methamphetamine, $19,100 cash and a loaded handgun, Russell said.

Blair was found guilty at trial in September.

