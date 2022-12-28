 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
42-year-old accused of threatening woman in rural Lancaster County with a hatchet

A 42-year-old man went to jail Tuesday after allegedly threatening a woman with a hatchet at a home in Sprague.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Sheriff Ben Houchin said they were called to the town southwest of Lincoln at about 5:15 p.m.

A 43-year-old woman who lives there said Nicholas Yager had threatened to kill her with a hatchet. She was able to lock herself in a bathroom.

Deputies arrived and found Yager with a 3.5-by-8-inch hatchet and arrested him without incident, Houchin said.

Yager was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, both felonies, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

