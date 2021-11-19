41-year-old man incarcerated at State Penitentiary dies

A 41-year-old man who had been incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary since 2017 died Thursday, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Atlee Mosemann was serving a 16-to-20-year sentence after he was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Hitchcock County.

The cause of Mosemann's death hasn't been determined, but he was being treated for an unspecified medical condition, according to a corrections news release.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Mosemann's death, as required by state law.

