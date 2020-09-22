 Skip to main content
41-year-old man dies after being struck by a car in Lincoln hit-and-run
41-year-old man dies after being struck by a car in Lincoln hit-and-run

Lincoln police say a 41-year-old man died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run Monday night in the Belmont neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 10:30 p.m. police were called out about an injured pedestrian, who they found lying on the ground at 12th and Belmont streets.

She said a witness told police the possible vehicle that had struck the man was in the area of 12th Street and Garber Avenue and leaving the scene.

A bystander started CPR as the officers searched for the person responsible. When Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived, they took over life-saving measures and took him by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.

"Officers have verified that the victim was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle responsible fled the scene," Spilker said.

She said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and officers still are working to determine what led up to the incident. They had responded to calls for service in that area earlier in the day, including at a nearby smoke shop, but they don't yet know how they're related. 

Spilker said no additional information is available. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News