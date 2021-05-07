40-year-old Lincoln woman killed in crash near Kearney

A crash south of Kearney on Thursday afternoon took the life of a 40-year-old Lincoln woman, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said it happened at about 4 p.m. on Nebraska 44.

He said Brandi Nigh was headed south in a Honda Accord making a U-turn about 5 miles south of town, when a Chrysler 300 struck her car.

Then, a northbound semi/grain hauler struck both of the cars, Thomas said.

Nigh died at the scene. There were no other serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

