40-year-old Lincoln woman killed in crash near Kearney
40-year-old Lincoln woman killed in crash near Kearney

A crash south of Kearney on Thursday afternoon took the life of a 40-year-old Lincoln woman, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said it happened at about 4 p.m. on Nebraska 44.

He said Brandi Nigh was headed south in a Honda Accord making a U-turn about 5 miles south of town, when a Chrysler 300 struck her car. 

Then, a northbound semi/grain hauler struck both of the cars, Thomas said. 

Nigh died at the scene. There were no other serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, he said.

State Patrol logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

