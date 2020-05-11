4 were at home when gunshots hit Lincoln home; no one hurt, police say

No one was hurt when gunshots struck a home near 20th and Garfield streets early Sunday, police say.
Two adults and two teenagers were awake inside shortly after midnight when they heard the shots, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said police found several bullet holes that had gone through interior walls and a casing in the street.
Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.
LPD sees rise in thefts from vehicles, mental health and fraud calls; but total calls down during coronavirus restrictions
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-11-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.