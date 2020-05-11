You are the owner of this article.
4 were at home when gunshots hit Lincoln home; no one hurt, police say
4 were at home when gunshots hit Lincoln home; no one hurt, police say

No one was hurt when gunshots struck a home near 20th and Garfield streets early Sunday, police say.

Two adults and two teenagers were awake inside shortly after midnight when they heard the shots, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said police found several bullet holes that had gone through interior walls and a casing in the street.

Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

