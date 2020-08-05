4 teen boys accused of early morning break-in at Lincoln convenience store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police nabbed four teenage boys in connection to a smash-and-grab break-in at a convenience store near 33rd and A streets early Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called out on an alarm at the Fast Mart at about 3 a.m. and found the front door smashed and the place in shambles.

She said officers were able to identify one of the boys from the surveillance video, which led to a search near a garage that turned up a backpack with one of the other boys' names in it, along with nearly a dozen bottles of vodka and around 20 vape pens.

The four -- a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old -- were referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of burglary and criminal mischief and turned over to their parents.

Spilker said police are looking into whether they were involved in a similar break-in at the store July 22.

