4 teen boys accused of early morning break-in at Lincoln convenience store
Lincoln police nabbed four teenage boys in connection to a smash-and-grab break-in at a convenience store near 33rd and A streets early Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called out on an alarm at the Fast Mart at about 3 a.m. and found the front door smashed and the place in shambles.

She said officers were able to identify one of the boys from the surveillance video, which led to a search near a garage that turned up a backpack with one of the other boys' names in it, along with nearly a dozen bottles of vodka and around 20 vape pens. 

The four -- a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old -- were referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of burglary and criminal mischief and turned over to their parents. 

Spilker said police are looking into whether they were involved in a similar break-in at the store July 22.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

