4 report broken windows, thefts from cars outside fitness studios near 30th and Yankee Hill

Lincoln police say they are investigating thefts from cars early Monday parked outside fitness centers near 30th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

Officer Erin Spilker said police went out on one report just after 7 a.m. and discovered four vehicles in the area with windows broken. Three of them had purses or bags stolen.

Each victim reported they had been working out at the time. Spilker said the total theft loss was over $2,000 and damage around $500.

She said police were analyzing video from the area of local gyms HOTWORX and Orangetheory Fitness.

