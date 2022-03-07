 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

4 men seeking to replace retired Judge Robert Steinke

  • 0

Four men — three from Columbus and one from Lincoln — have submitted applications to be considered for an open judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District after the retirement of Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke.

They are: Nebraska Statewide Child Support Referee Theodore "Ted" Arndt, Deputy Platte County Attorney Darin Knepper, Platte County Public Defender Timothy Matas, all of Columbus, and Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jason Bergevin of Lincoln.

The judicial district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties, with the primary place of office for the vacancy in Columbus.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will hold a public hearing at the Platte County Courthouse on March 24 at 10 a.m. The commission will interview all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

Talmage woman dies in crash southeast of Lincoln; two hurt in separate collision
Opening statements expected Tuesday in Columbus for Lincoln teen accused in LPD officer's killing
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken to Baltics: NATO commitment is 'ironclad'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News