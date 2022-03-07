4 men seeking to replace retired Judge Robert Steinke

Four men — three from Columbus and one from Lincoln — have submitted applications to be considered for an open judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District after the retirement of Platte County District Judge Robert Steinke.

They are: Nebraska Statewide Child Support Referee Theodore "Ted" Arndt, Deputy Platte County Attorney Darin Knepper, Platte County Public Defender Timothy Matas, all of Columbus, and Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Jason Bergevin of Lincoln.

The judicial district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties, with the primary place of office for the vacancy in Columbus.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will hold a public hearing at the Platte County Courthouse on March 24 at 10 a.m. The commission will interview all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

