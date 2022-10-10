 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 men robbed of cash at gunpoint, Lincoln police say

Police are investigating after two armed robbers approached four men in a residential garage in southwest Lincoln on Friday and demanded cash, according to authorities.

The suspects, who were masked and armed with handguns, approached the men just before 10 p.m. Friday near Southwest 27th and Peach streets, where they stole one wallet before fleeing on foot, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

None of the victims — two 40-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old man — were injured in the robbery, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

