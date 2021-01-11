 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 attorneys seeking to take place of longtime Lincoln judge who retired in October
View Comments
editor's pick

4 attorneys seeking to take place of longtime Lincoln judge who retired in October

{{featured_button_text}}

Four attorneys — Stephanie Hupp, Ryan Post and Bradley Sipp of Lincoln and Daniel Zieg of Bennet — have submitted applications, seeking to replace a Lancaster County District judge who retired in October.

Two are private attorneys in Lincoln, Hupp working at McHenry Haszard Roth Hupp Burkholder Blomenberg & Camplin; and Sipp at Bradley A. Sipp.

Post is an assistant Nebraska Attorney General, and Zieg a deputy in the Lancaster County Attorney's Office. 

The Judicial Nominating Commission will review all applicants in a public hearing Jan. 28.

California man sentenced for I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln that turned up $381K in drug money

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may provide written testimony by Jan. 22, or offer oral testimony in person during the hearing in the Court of Appeals Courtroom at the state Capitol.

The vacancy opened with the retirement of Judge John A. Colborn.

Bars, strip club mount separate legal attacks, asking judges to block Lincoln's coronavirus restrictions
Police arrest 25-year-old man in early morning home break-in near 48th and Van Dorn
Courts logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News