4 attorneys seeking to take place of longtime Lincoln judge who retired in October

Four attorneys — Stephanie Hupp, Ryan Post and Bradley Sipp of Lincoln and Daniel Zieg of Bennet — have submitted applications, seeking to replace a Lancaster County District judge who retired in October.

Two are private attorneys in Lincoln, Hupp working at McHenry Haszard Roth Hupp Burkholder Blomenberg & Camplin; and Sipp at Bradley A. Sipp.

Post is an assistant Nebraska Attorney General, and Zieg a deputy in the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will review all applicants in a public hearing Jan. 28.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may provide written testimony by Jan. 22, or offer oral testimony in person during the hearing in the Court of Appeals Courtroom at the state Capitol.

The vacancy opened with the retirement of Judge John A. Colborn.

