3rd man charged in connection to Molotov cocktails at Huntington Elementary School
Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a Molotov cocktails that caused damage at Huntington Elementary School early June 1. 

Tristan Landry is set to make his first appearance on the second-degree arson charge Thursday. 

Two others -- Tyler Belk and Brandon Grady -- already face charges for the school arson and two others outside the LPD Northeast Team Station and at Northeast High School early that same day. 

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators believe Belk had made the Molotov cocktails in his apartment the night of May 31 and identified the targets. She said Landry is believed to have broken a window at the school.

Witnesses heard three loud pops near the school, then saw three people running south from the school, she said. Officers found a small bottle that smelled like alcohol on fire next to the school. A window also was broken, and an area of carpet was burned inside the school, police said.

Police cited and released Landry on the felony last month.

Tristan Landry

