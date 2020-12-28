39-year-old recovering, 2 dogs killed in shooting on Christmas

Police say a 39-year-old Lincoln man was shot twice at his home early Christmas morning.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said a neighbor called police to the 2800 block of North Third Street, just south of Adams Street, at 12:37 a.m., where they found the man with two apparent gunshot wounds to his abdominal area.

He said the victim told officers that two men had forced their way into his home, started yelling and fired multiple rounds, hitting him and two dogs with bullets.

Vigil said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both of the dogs that were shot were taken to the emergency vet Christmas morning.

“Both dogs had to be euthanized later in the day due to the extent of their injuries,” according to Scott Lowry, field supervisor at Lincoln Animal Control.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, Vigil said.

