39-year-old man sent to hospital after stabbing near north Lincoln apartment

A 39-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday during a reported fight near the Garber Street apartments on North First Street, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police Capt. Ben Kopsa said no arrest had been made as of 8 p.m., but he didn't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. The investigation was continuing.

Kopsa said police received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a fight involving several people. While en route, they were told one person was potentially armed with a knife.

When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been stabbed in the apartment parking lot. Emergency responders performed CPR. Kopsa said the man had life-threatening injuries but was conscious when transported to the hospital.

A girl, who received what appeared to be minor injuries, was also transported to the hospital.

