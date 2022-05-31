39-year-old jailed after police say he pointed gun at man over barking dogs

A 39-year-old Lincoln man spent the night in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a man walking his dog in an alley near 31st and P streets.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were sent to the area just before 6:45 p.m. on a 45-year-old man's report that he had been walking his dog in the alley from 31st to 32nd between P and Q streets when dogs in a fenced yard started barking.
Then, the 45-year-old said, a man came outside and pointed a gun at him.
Vollmer said he continued to the end of the block and called police, who found Tony Huisman sitting on his front porch armed with a handgun.
Police arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
