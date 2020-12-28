 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
39-year-old and 2 dogs recovering from shooting on Christmas
View Comments
editor's pick

39-year-old and 2 dogs recovering from shooting on Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 39-year-old Lincoln man was shot twice at his home early Christmas morning. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said a neighbor called police to the 2800 block of North Third Street, just south of Adams Street, at 12:37 a.m., where they found the man with two apparent gunshot wounds to his abdominal area.

He said the victim told officers that two men had forced their way into his home, started yelling and fired multiple rounds, hitting him and two dogs with bullets.

Vigil said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dogs were OK. 

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, he said. 

Man rescued from ice shelf on Holmes Lake
Man shoots and kills himself during traffic stop in Grand Island
Lawsuit against city alleges long-time job at Pershing Center led to 60-year-old's death

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News