39-year-old and 2 dogs recovering from shooting on Christmas

Police say a 39-year-old Lincoln man was shot twice at his home early Christmas morning.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said a neighbor called police to the 2800 block of North Third Street, just south of Adams Street, at 12:37 a.m., where they found the man with two apparent gunshot wounds to his abdominal area.

He said the victim told officers that two men had forced their way into his home, started yelling and fired multiple rounds, hitting him and two dogs with bullets.

Vigil said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dogs were OK.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, he said.

