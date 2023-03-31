A 38-year-old Lincoln man spent the night in jail after allegedly threatening to "gut" his ex-girlfriend and her family.

A warrant went out Monday for Shaun Dean's arrest on a terroristic threats charge, and he was arrested Thursday afternoon.

He was set to make his first court appearance on the felony charge Friday.

In an affidavit for the arrest warrant, Joanna Dimas of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said on March 24 a Bennet woman reported that Dean was continually driving past her home and knocking after previously being court ordered to stay away.

Dimas said Dean sent voice notes to her phone telling her to contact him or she would "see what happens."

A day later, the woman contacted the sheriff's office again, saying she had gotten two more voice messages overnight with graphic threats of violence that included threats to gut her and her family and claims he was one house away.

