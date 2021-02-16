 Skip to main content
38-year-old Lincoln man accused of causing serious injuries to 1-month-old child
38-year-old Lincoln man accused of causing serious injuries to 1-month-old child

A 38-year-old Lincoln man stands accused of causing injuries that sent his 1-month-old son to the hospital with broken bones.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to a Lincoln hospital just before 8 p.m. Saturday after the child's mother brought him there with concerns about an injury. 

She said medical personnel found the boy had multiple fractures and a head injury, and investigators determined it happened at the hands of the child's father, Thomas Lally.

Police arrested him Sunday on suspicion of felony child abuse after an interview at the police station. 

Thomas Lally

Thomas Lally
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

