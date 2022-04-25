37-year-old Las Vegas woman dies in Lincoln jail cell

A 37-year-old Las Vegas woman arrested in March after being stopped in a car on Interstate 80 with 18.5 pounds of methamphetamine has died in a Lincoln jail cell.

The Lancaster County Department of Corrections says Judith Deandrade was found unresponsive in her cell on Thursday.

Correctional staff attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. But they couldn't save her.

Deandrade had been incarcerated since her arrest March 9 in a traffic stop on I-80 near Lincoln that turned up the meth worth an estimated $800,000 and 40 grams of fentanyl, plus used syringes and $2,620 in cash.

Deandrade had been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will be called to review the death.

