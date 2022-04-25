 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

37-year-old Las Vegas woman dies in Lincoln jail cell

  • Updated
  • 0

A 37-year-old Las Vegas woman arrested in March after being stopped in a car on Interstate 80 with 18.5 pounds of methamphetamine has died in a Lincoln jail cell.

The Lancaster County Department of Corrections says Judith Deandrade was found unresponsive in her cell on Thursday.

Judith Deandrade

Deandrade

Correctional staff attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. But they couldn't save her.

Deandrade had been incarcerated since her arrest March 9 in a traffic stop on I-80 near Lincoln that turned up the meth worth an estimated $800,000 and 40 grams of fentanyl, plus used syringes and $2,620 in cash.

Deandrade had been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will be called to review the death.

County Democrats pass resolution urging Lincoln City Council to rescind fairness ordinance
Bellevue man went to 2 priests in California before his 2 children were found dead
Watch now: One person killed, at least 15 injured in dangerous weekend wildfires in Nebraska
Man exposed himself to woman on MoPac Trail, Lincoln police say
+1 
Prisons logo 2020 with bars
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First all-private astronaut team heading back to Earth from ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News