37-year-old former Lincoln man gets more than 11 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy

A 37-year-old Omaha man, formerly of Lincoln, has been sentenced to 11 years and seven months in federal prison for a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and heroin in the Lincoln area between 2015 and April 2018.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Dawon Hughes on Friday to the prison time, plus five years on supervised release.

Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and an unspecified amount of heroin.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated that Hughes was responsible for distributing at least 50 grams (about 1¾ ounces) of pure meth, at least 5 kilograms (roughly 11 pounds) of meth mixture and at least 40 grams (about 1½ ounces) of heroin in the Lincoln area between March 2015 and April 2018.

The case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

