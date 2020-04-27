36-year-old struck crossing Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 36-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while he crossed Cornhusker Highway at First Street on Saturday night, police say.

It happened at about 9:30. Officer Erin Spilker said a 29-year-old Lincoln man told police he was driving east on Cornhusker Highway when he suddenly saw a pedestrian wearing black and crossing Cornhusker heading south.

He said he didn't see him in time to stop and struck the man with his Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Spilker said the pedestrian, identified in the police accident report as Jeremy Stodola, was taken to the hospital. Updates on Stodola's condition were not immediately available.

She said police didn't cite the driver, who said he had a green light. Alcohol didn't appear to be a factor.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

