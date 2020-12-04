 Skip to main content
36-year-old Lincoln man accused of hiding nanny cam in teen girl's room, recording her naked
36-year-old Lincoln man accused of hiding nanny cam in teen girl's room, recording her naked

A Lincoln man has been arrested for allegedly spying on a teenage girl by planting a nanny cam in her bedroom and recording her while she got dressed.

Lee Petereit, 36, was jailed on suspicion of generating child pornography and unlawful intrusion.

In a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Lincoln police said the teenager's mother reported to police Nov. 3 that she had discovered Petereit had been secretly recording her daughter in her bedroom. Recordings showed the girl nude and as she dressed.

Police said they found nude pictures and videos of the girl, taken from live-streamed video from the nanny cam, on Petereit's phone and that he'd shared them with someone on Twitter.

They arrested him Wednesday.

Lee Petereit

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

