36-year-old inmate dies after being found unresponsive

A 36-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died at a hospital shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.
Ryan Lykens was transported to Johnson County Hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell.
Lykens' sentence began in August 2012. He was serving seven years and eight months to 20 years on charges of possession of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, domestic assault and escape, out of Dodge and Red Willow counties.
The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, per state law, anytime an inmate dies while in custody.
