$36,000 worth of hand tools, copper wire stolen from Lincoln construction site, police say

Contractors arriving for work Monday morning at an east Lincoln construction site found that their supply boxes had been broken into and $36,000 worth of tools and wiring were missing, according to police.

The workers reported the theft to Lincoln Police at around 7:30 a.m. Monday after an extended weekend away from the job site, near 84th and Holdrege streets in east Lincoln, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Sometime between Wednesday evening and Monday morning, burglars drilled through the locks on the supply boxes at the construction site and made off with miscellaneous hand tools and spools of copper wire, Kocian said.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.