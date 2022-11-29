 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

$36,000 worth of hand tools, copper wire stolen from Lincoln construction site, police say

  • 0

Contractors arriving for work Monday morning at an east Lincoln construction site found that their supply boxes had been broken into and $36,000 worth of tools and wiring were missing, according to police.

The workers reported the theft to Lincoln Police at around 7:30 a.m. Monday after an extended weekend away from the job site, near 84th and Holdrege streets in east Lincoln, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Sometime between Wednesday evening and Monday morning, burglars drilled through the locks on the supply boxes at the construction site and made off with miscellaneous hand tools and spools of copper wire, Kocian said.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Lincoln man, 79, charged with possessing child pornography
Lincoln man filmed roommate while she was showering, police say
Nearly $10,000 worth of product stolen from Lincoln cannabis store, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News