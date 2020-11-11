$35K of medical supplies in shipping boxes stolen from Lincoln driveway, police say

Police say $35,000 of medical supplies in shipping boxes disappeared from a 34-year-old Lincoln man's driveway in less than 20 minutes Monday afternoon.

And now they're looking for a red, extended cab pickup they think may be involved, Officer Erin Spilker said.

It happened at about 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of South 97th Bay, near 98th Street and Andermatt Drive. Spilker said the 34-year-old man told police he put the spinal implants and medical instruments out by his garage near his driveway to be picked up by FedEx. But 20 minutes later, when FedEx showed up, they were gone.

The man reported the theft later that night.

Spilker said neighbors in the area saw a red pickup driving in the area around the same time. Police want to talk to the driver.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.