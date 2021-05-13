35-year-old man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy

A 35-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamine in the area between June 2019 and April 2020.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Juan Carlos Torres-Torres to the prison time Thursday.

Torres, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of more of pure methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of meth mixture.

Following the prison term, Torres will serve five years on supervised release but will likely be deported after he completes his prison term.

In court documents, an investigator with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force said that Torres sold 195 grams (nearly half a pound) of meth in an undercover buy at his home near 14th and Superior streets on Feb. 7, 2020, and 155.5 grams three days later.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said information obtained by law enforcement indicated that Torres was responsible for the distribution of more than 5 ounces of pure methamphetamine and at least 1.5 kilograms (about 3 pounds) of methamphetamine mixture.

On April 21, 2020, Torres was stopped by a Lincoln Police Department officer and arrested on an outstanding broadcast.