You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
35-year-old Lincoln woman sentenced for conspiracy to sell meth
View Comments
editor's pick

35-year-old Lincoln woman sentenced for conspiracy to sell meth

{{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old Lincoln woman has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamine in the Lincoln area between April 2018 and April 2019.

Janalee M. Ramirez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of meth mixture.

Chief United States District John M. Gerrard sentenced her Thursday to the prison term, plus three years of supervised release. 

In a press release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly said on April 22, 2019, Ramirez let officers search her Lincoln apartment, and they found two baggies containing methamphetamine residue. He said Ramirez admitted to officers that she sold methamphetamine to about five people who were buying ¼-ounce to ½-ounce quantities at a time.

44-year-old Lincoln man arrested on child sex assault allegation
Rescue workers heard fighting and found victim of robbery, police say
33-year-old Lincoln man says would-be thief pulled a knife on him early Friday in University Place area
Courts logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News