35-year-old Lincoln woman sentenced for conspiracy to sell meth

A 35-year-old Lincoln woman has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamine in the Lincoln area between April 2018 and April 2019.

Janalee M. Ramirez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of meth mixture.

Chief United States District John M. Gerrard sentenced her Thursday to the prison term, plus three years of supervised release.

In a press release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly said on April 22, 2019, Ramirez let officers search her Lincoln apartment, and they found two baggies containing methamphetamine residue. He said Ramirez admitted to officers that she sold methamphetamine to about five people who were buying ¼-ounce to ½-ounce quantities at a time.

