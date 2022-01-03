35-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

A 35-year-old man who had been incarcerated at Nebraska's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center died in a Lincoln hospital Sunday, according to the state's Department of Correctional Services.
The cause of Kristopher Prigge's death hasn't been determined, but he was being treated for an unspecified medical condition, the department said in a news release.
Prigge was 13 months into a 40-to-45-year sentence on child sex crime charges out of Polk County.
A grand jury will investigate Prigge's death, as required by state statute for all in-custody deaths.