 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
35-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

35-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

  • Updated
  • 0

A 35-year-old man who had been incarcerated at Nebraska's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center died in a Lincoln hospital Sunday, according to the state's Department of Correctional Services. 

The cause of Kristopher Prigge's death hasn't been determined, but he was being treated for an unspecified medical condition, the department said in a news release. 

Prigge was 13 months into a 40-to-45-year sentence on child sex crime charges out of Polk County. 

A grand jury will investigate Prigge's death, as required by state statute for all in-custody deaths. 

Fewer deaths on Nebraska roads in 2021 as national numbers soar
Nebraska town agrees to $16,000 settlement with resident behind 'burdensome' letters to city officials
Nebraska City man charged with second-degree murder in New Year's Eve shooting
Prisons logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists says climate change worsened Colorado fire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News