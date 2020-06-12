34-year-old Lincoln woman linked to alleged hate crime, assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 34-year-old woman threw a bottle of Gatorade at and punched a 56-year-old man Thursday evening, allegedly because he was black, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Monique Mesteth faces possible hate crime and assault charges for her actions in Union Plaza on Thursday evening, Kocian said.

The victim had minor injuries.

Police officers were called to the area of 21st and O streets around 8 p.m.

"It looks like she was yelling at a group of people and telling them they needed to leave because of their race," Kocian said.

Witnesses told police that Mesteth threw a bottle at the victim and then punched him in the ribs and pushed him as he attempted to walk away, causing him to fall and scrape his arms and knees, Kocian said.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 11

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.