34-year-old Lincoln woman linked to alleged hate crime, assault
34-year-old Lincoln woman linked to alleged hate crime, assault

A 34-year-old woman threw a bottle of Gatorade at and punched a 56-year-old man Thursday evening, allegedly because he was black, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Monique Mesteth faces possible hate crime and assault charges for her actions in Union Plaza on Thursday evening, Kocian said. 

The victim had minor injuries.

Monique Mesteth

Police officers were called to the area of 21st and O streets around 8 p.m. 

"It looks like she was yelling at a group of people and telling them they needed to leave because of their race," Kocian said. 

Witnesses told police that Mesteth threw a bottle at the victim and then punched him in the ribs and pushed him as he attempted to walk away, causing him to fall and scrape his arms and knees, Kocian said.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

