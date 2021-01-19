34-year-old Iowa man accused of pointing gun at drivers on I-80 near Waverly

A 34-year-old Iowa man was jailed after allegedly pointing a gun at other drivers along Interstate 80 just east of Waverly on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Jordan O'Neill, of Neola, with terroristic threats for the incident.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, 911 calls started coming in about "an armed vehicle" with Iowa plates heading east just east of the Waverly exit.

Troopers caught up with the white van and did a felony traffic stop in Omaha near the West Center Road exit on Interstate 680 and arrested O'Neill, a passenger.

Two teens told troopers they were afraid they were going to be shot after the passenger pointed a gun in their direction.

