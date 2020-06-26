You are the owner of this article.
33-year-old Lincoln man says would-be thief pulled a knife on him early Friday in University Place area
A 33-year-old Lincoln man out walking his dogs early Friday in the University Place neighborhood says a man pulled a knife on him and tried to rob him, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called to the area of 42nd Street and Huntington Avenue just after 5 a.m.

The victim said his dogs started to bark at a man on the sidewalk, the stranger struck up a conversation, then pulled a knife and tried to get him to drive to an ATM.

Bonkiewicz said the 33-year-old man tried to talk his way out of it, got into a brief struggle with the would-be thief and ran to get away. He wasn't injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

