33-year-old Lincoln man faces drug and weapon charges after search in North Bottoms

Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the North Bottoms on Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at 906 N. Eighth St.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police arrested 33-year-old Oscar Barrera III, who lives there, after finding 31.9 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of THC wax, suspected cocaine residue, 106 Alprazolam pills, $9,821 in cash and a Remington 870 shotgun.
He said Barrera is a convicted felon out of Texas who can't legally possess a firearm and that his home is also less 1,000 feet from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
They arrested Barrera who was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam) with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug laws and possession of cocaine.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.