33-year-old Lincoln man accused of sex assault of 14-year-old girl

Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old Lincoln man with first-degree sexual assault of a child for the alleged molestation of a 14-year-old girl.

Anthony Baines was arrested over the weekend and made his first appearance on the charge Monday.

In an affidavit for Baines' arrest, Lincoln police say a teenage runaway early last month, after she was found, accused Baines of having sexually inappropriate contact with her in a Lincoln home last year.

On Monday, Lancaster County Judge Timothy Phillips set Baines' bond at $200,000 and ordered him not to have contact with anyone under 18.

