33-year-old Lincoln man accused of sex assault of 14-year-old girl
33-year-old Lincoln man accused of sex assault of 14-year-old girl

Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old Lincoln man with first-degree sexual assault of a child for the alleged molestation of a 14-year-old girl.

Anthony Baines was arrested over the weekend and made his first appearance on the charge Monday. 

Anthony Baines

Anthony Baines

In an affidavit for Baines' arrest, Lincoln police say a teenage runaway early last month, after she was found, accused Baines of having sexually inappropriate contact with her in a Lincoln home last year. 

On Monday, Lancaster County Judge Timothy Phillips set Baines' bond at $200,000 and ordered him not to have contact with anyone under 18.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

