You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
33-year-old Fairbury woman arrested in stabbing
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

33-year-old Fairbury woman arrested in stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old Fairbury woman Sunday morning in connection with a stabbing.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew Schultz said they were called to an apartment complex at 417 Seventh St. at 9:30 a.m. from someone saying a woman had been stabbed there.

The victim was taken to the Jefferson Community Health and Life and treated for her injuries.

Schultz said the woman accused of stabbing her wasn't there when deputies arrived, but they got a call soon after saying the same woman was threatening people at an another apartment complex two blocks away.

He said deputies found Courtney Nicholson there and, after a brief struggle, arrested her on suspicion of first-degree assault, two counts of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Ex-human resource specialist indicted after O'Neill immigration raid gets probation, home confinement
Sheriff's office gives details of 3 fires in 3 days
Lincoln man accused of breaking windows at O Street businesses
Courtney Nicholson

Courtney Nicholson

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News