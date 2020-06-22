33-year-old Fairbury woman arrested in stabbing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old Fairbury woman Sunday morning in connection with a stabbing.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew Schultz said they were called to an apartment complex at 417 Seventh St. at 9:30 a.m. from someone saying a woman had been stabbed there.

The victim was taken to the Jefferson Community Health and Life and treated for her injuries.

Schultz said the woman accused of stabbing her wasn't there when deputies arrived, but they got a call soon after saying the same woman was threatening people at an another apartment complex two blocks away.

He said deputies found Courtney Nicholson there and, after a brief struggle, arrested her on suspicion of first-degree assault, two counts of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

