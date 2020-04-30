You are the owner of this article.
33-year-old Edgar man found in possession of more than 100 images of child porn, State Patrol says
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division have arrested a 33-year-old Edgar man following an investigation into child pornography.

The investigation started with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said investigators were able to identify the social media account and user as Bryan Wessels who they arrested Wednesday at his home on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography. 

He said Wessels was found to be in possession of more than 100 images of child pornography and to have distributed images of child pornography.

