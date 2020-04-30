33-year-old Edgar man found in possession of more than 100 images of child porn, State Patrol says

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division have arrested a 33-year-old Edgar man following an investigation into child pornography.
The investigation started with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said investigators were able to identify the social media account and user as Bryan Wessels who they arrested Wednesday at his home on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography.
He said Wessels was found to be in possession of more than 100 images of child pornography and to have distributed images of child pornography.
17-year-old Lincoln girl careened over retaining wall before crashing downtown in stolen SUV, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.