33-year-old accused of pointing gun at officers trying to arrest him on a warrant

Lincoln Police arrested a 33-year-old man early Monday after he was standing in the street and nearly struck by a car at 84th and A streets, then pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest him.

Prosecutors charged Patrick Burling, who is listed as a transient, on Monday with use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon and terroristic threats.

Capt. Todd Kocian said shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to check on a man standing in the street wearing dark clothes and a ski mask after a driver nearly hit him.

After police found Burling, he denied standing in the street, gave officers a false name and started to walk away, according to court records. But the officer identified him from the birth date he'd given and learned he had a warrant.

When the officers directed Burling toward a cruiser, he ran but fell twice before rolling onto his back and pointed a loaded 9 mm handgun at them, Kocian said.

Burling quickly stood back up and the officer used a Taser on him. Burling fell and gave himself up.

In court Monday, Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his percentage bond at $500,000.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

