33 Nebraska inmates placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
33 Nebraska inmates placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Data from the CDC is available only through Aug. 10, but those numbers show that COVID cases continue to increase in Nebraska, though not near as fast as in Southern states.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has placed 33 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in medical isolation.

The prisons system is suspending visits and volunteer activities to protect the health of those in the Lincoln facility and is also asking county jails to hold off on sending newly sentenced individuals when possible, according to a news release.

The Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution have also reported a small number of new COVID-19 cases. 

According to the news release, the Corrections Department is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to staff and inmates, permitting mask wearing on a voluntary basis and placing extra focus on disinfecting areas.

"Before, when cases increased in the community, we experienced a corresponding increase in our facilities,” Director Scott Frakes said in the release. “It is not a surprise that we have an uptick in cases now, especially at DEC, which serves as the intake facility for all male inmates who are new admits or returning to us from the community.”  

