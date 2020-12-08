 Skip to main content
32-year-old man sentenced for coercing woman into having sex
A Lancaster County judge sentenced a Lincoln man Tuesday to 32 to 40 years in prison for coercing a woman into sex by threatening to release a sex tape of her if she didn't.

Aric Nicholas, 32, pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault as part of a plea deal.

In court records, Lincoln police said a 25-year-old woman met Nicholas on social media, where he went by the name Darrelle Taylor. When they had sex, he filmed her without her consent, then threatened to make the video public to her family and friends if she didn't meet him and have sex again.

The woman told police she met with Nicholas four or five times and had sex with him to stop the release of the video before reporting it to police. 

Nicholas was on probation in Colorado for a 2017 sex assault and had a similar arrest in Washington.

