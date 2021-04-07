32-year-old man accused of attempted sex assault at Lincoln business

Police say they arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday after he allegedly tried to rape a stranger at a central Lincoln business.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near 27th and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 27-year-old woman told police she was working when a man came in under the guise of being a customer, then came behind the counter, removed his pants and molested her.

She eventually was able to get away and call police.

Spilker said the woman gave a description of her attacker. She said police found a man who matched the description about four blocks away at 27th and S, and the woman identified him.

Police arrested Clevone Furby, 32, on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault. He hasn't yet been charged.

Furby was discharged from parole in October 2019, after serving time on home break-ins in 2015, according to prison records.

