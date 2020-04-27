32-year-old Lincoln man faces weapons charges following disturbance

Police say they arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man on gun charges Sunday night after being sent to a disturbance near 14th and F streets.
They arrived just after 8 p.m. to find several people outside a home arguing, Officer Erin Spilker said. She said when police asked Payton Lasley, who was involved in the argument and refused to leave, if he had any weapons, he said he had a knife and pulled up his shirt to show the officer.
Spilker said the officer could see a butt of a gun concealed in the waistband of Lasley's sweatpants. Police searched Lasley and found a .22-caliber rifle that had been illegally cut off and a syringe with methamphetamine in his pocket.
They arrested Lasley, who prosecutors later charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a short rifle.
