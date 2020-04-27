32-year-old Lincoln man faces string of weapons charges following disturbance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police say they arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man on gun charges Sunday night after being sent to a disturbance near 14th and F streets.

They arrived just after 8 p.m. to find several people outside a home arguing, Officer Erin Spilker said. She said when they asked Payton Lasley, who was involved in the argument and refused to leave, if he had any weapons, he said he had a knife and pulled up his shirt to show the officer.

Spilker said the officer could see a butt of a gun concealed in the waistband of his sweatpants. Police searched Lasley and found a .22 caliber rifle that had been illegally cut off and a syringe with methamphetamine in his pocket.

They arrested Lasley on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short rifle, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

