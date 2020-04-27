32-year-old Lincoln man faces string of weapons charges following disturbance

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Police say they arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln man on gun charges Sunday night after being sent to a disturbance near 14th and F streets.
They arrived just after 8 p.m. to find several people outside a home arguing, Officer Erin Spilker said. She said when they asked Payton Lasley, who was involved in the argument and refused to leave, if he had any weapons, he said he had a knife and pulled up his shirt to show the officer.
Spilker said the officer could see a butt of a gun concealed in the waistband of his sweatpants. Police searched Lasley and found a .22 caliber rifle that had been illegally cut off and a syringe with methamphetamine in his pocket.
They arrested Lasley on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short rifle, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: WARREN, BENJAMIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/20/1984 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 04:43:58 Charges:
RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: MCNEAL, TREVAUGHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/20/1992 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 04:37:55 Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: PRACK, SONLEE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1998 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 02:29:49 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 2ND DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: SANCHEZ, DANIEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/12/1972 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 02:17:25 Charges:
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: MESA, RUBI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/06/1987 Booking Time: 04/26/2020 / 00:24:31 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: HARRIS, ANSON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/24/1966 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 21:12:36
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: RUTHERFORD, TAVION Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/14/1999 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 19:10:55 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL/MINOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: BUSSARD, NICHOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/29/1978 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 12:21:33 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: BARKER, CHRISTINA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/03/1991 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 04:23:47 Charges:
CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-2ND/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: BENNETT, SHILOH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/10/1981 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 04:14:23 Charges:
NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO OPERATOR LICENSE (M3) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $0-500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: FOSTER, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/24/1986 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 03:53:58 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: WIE, GOANAR Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1994 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 01:50:05 Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: GRAFF, ALEXANDER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/18/2000 Booking Time: 04/25/2020 / 01:37:55
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: AULD, JOSIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/09/1984 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 23:38:43
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: NELSON, MARK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/14/1967 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 23:34:00 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: HOFFMAN, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/14/1984 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 18:37:19 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: ROYAL, JAMAICA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 02/19/1982 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 12:15:39 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: BLACKWELL, SETH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/31/1956 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 11:27:21 Charges:
ATTEMPT ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: ESQUIVEL, CLIFFORD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/02/1986 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 09:09:24
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: PETERSEN, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/29/1988 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 08:48:36
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: VAUGHN, SHAWN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/14/1979 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 06:59:04 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: GREEN, RICKEY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1959 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 02:48:34 Charges:
USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A) STRANGULATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-27-2020
Last, First Name: APPLEGARTH, JOEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/1981 Booking Time: 04/24/2020 / 02:46:21 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.