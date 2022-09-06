 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
32-year-old jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Lincoln Police arrested Isaiah Gies on Friday afternoon, and prosecutors charged him Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault of a child, felony child abuse and another related sex crime.

Isaiah Gies

Isaiah Gies

In an affidavit for Gies' arrest, Officer Tyler Nitz said the teenager disclosed the abuse at school Aug. 31.

In an interview a day later, the girl said Gies had shown her pornography on his cellphone last year and sexually assaulted her numerous times over the summer at his Lincoln home. She said he had told her not to tell anyone.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

