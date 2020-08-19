You are the owner of this article.
31-year-old Lincoln man accused of possessing gun and cash at home testosterone lab
31-year-old Lincoln man accused of possessing gun and cash at home testosterone lab

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old man with two felonies in connection with a search of his home in southwest Lincoln that allegedly turned up evidence of testosterone manufacturing.

Brandon Holdsworth is accused of possession of a firearm and money while violating drug laws manufacturing testosterone enanthate.

The drug primarily is used in the treatment of low testosterone levels in men, according to WebMD.

In court records, Lincoln police said their investigation started when a residential hold-up alarm sent them to Holdsworth's home near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road on Feb. 23 and a call for service later that night that sent them back.

Officer Daniel Cleveland said the investigation from both calls caused them to suspect there was a steroid or testosterone manufacturing lab there, which led police to get a warrant.

Brandon Holdsworth

He said a search there the next day turned up cooking instructions, various chemicals, several thousand unused vials, labels for different testosterone compounds and scales. Police also found several hundreds vials of suspected testosterone or steroids and a total of 14 compounds, as well as hot plates and glass beakers and 187 grams of marijuana, baggies and a scale. 

Cleveland said the lab equipment was in Holdsworth's bedroom in the basement.

Police also allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun and Remington rifle in his boat in the driveway and a wad of $1,100 cash under a dresser. 

In July, they received a lab report from the State Patrol Crime Lab on the 14 drugs that were tested, which confirmed the makeup of the drugs.

Holdsworth turned himself in on the allegations Monday night and made his first court appearance on the charges Tuesday and posted bond.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

